"Everything Everywhere All At Once" überzeugt Filmkritiker in Oklahoma
"Everything Everywhere All At Once" ist auch vom Oklahoma Film Critics Circle als bester Film des Jahres 2022 ausgezeichnet worden.
Wie zuvor u.a. schon vom Los Angeles Film Critics Circle, dem Florida Film Critics Circle und der Nevada Film Critics Society ist Everything Everywhere All At Once" auch vom Oklahoma Film Critics Circle zum besten Film des Jahres gewählt worden und hat dort noch vier weitere Preise gewonnen. So wurden beispielsweise Dan Kwan und Daniel Scheinert für die beste Regie sowie Jamie Lee Curtis und Ke Huy-Quan als beste Nebendarsteller ausgezeichnet.
Die Jahresbesten des Oklahoma Film Critics Circle im Überblick:
BESTER FILM
"Everything Everywhere All At Once"
BESTE REGIE
Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - "Everything Everywhere All At Once"
BESTER DEBÜTFILM
BESTER HAUPTDARSTELLER
BESTE HAUPTDARSTELLERIN
BESTE NEBENDARSTELLERIN
Jamie Lee Curtis - "Everything Everywhere All At Once"
BESTER NEBENDARSTELLER
Ke Huy-Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once
BESTES GESAMTWERK IN 2022
Colin Farrell - After Yang", The Banshees of Inisherin", The Batman", Thirteen Lives"
BESTES ENSEMBLE
Glass Onion - A Knives Out Mystery"
BESTES ORGINALDREHBUCH
Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - "Everything Everywhere All At Once"
BESTES ADAPTIERTES DREHBUCH
Rian Johnson - "Glass Onion - A Knives Out Mystery"
BESTE KAMERA
Claudio Miranda - Top Gun: Maverick"
BESTE MUSIK
BESTER ANIMATIONSFILM
Guillermo del Toros Pinocchio"
BESTER FREMDSPRACHIGER FILM
BESTER DOKUMENTARFILM
All The Beauty and The Bloodshed"
ENTTÄUSCHENDSTER FILM