"Everything Everywhere All At Once" überzeugt Filmkritiker in Oklahoma

"Everything Everywhere All At Once" ist auch vom Oklahoma Film Critics Circle als bester Film des Jahres 2022 ausgezeichnet worden.

Wie zuvor u.a. schon vom Los Angeles Film Critics Circle, dem Florida Film Critics Circle und der Nevada Film Critics Society ist Everything Everywhere All At Once" auch vom Oklahoma Film Critics Circle zum besten Film des Jahres gewählt worden und hat dort noch vier weitere Preise gewonnen. So wurden beispielsweise Dan Kwan und Daniel Scheinert für die beste Regie sowie Jamie Lee Curtis und Ke Huy-Quan als beste Nebendarsteller ausgezeichnet.

Die Jahresbesten des Oklahoma Film Critics Circle im Überblick:

BESTER FILM

"Everything Everywhere All At Once"

BESTE REGIE

Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

BESTER DEBÜTFILM

Aftersun"

BESTER HAUPTDARSTELLER

Brendan Fraser - The Whale"

BESTE HAUPTDARSTELLERIN

Cate Blanchett - Tár"

BESTE NEBENDARSTELLERIN

Jamie Lee Curtis - "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

BESTER NEBENDARSTELLER

Ke Huy-Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once

BESTES GESAMTWERK IN 2022

Colin Farrell - After Yang", The Banshees of Inisherin", The Batman", Thirteen Lives"

BESTES ENSEMBLE

Glass Onion - A Knives Out Mystery"

BESTES ORGINALDREHBUCH

Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

BESTES ADAPTIERTES DREHBUCH

Rian Johnson - "Glass Onion - A Knives Out Mystery"

BESTE KAMERA

Claudio Miranda - Top Gun: Maverick"

BESTE MUSIK

Babylon - Rausch der Ekstase"

BESTER ANIMATIONSFILM

Guillermo del Toros Pinocchio"

BESTER FREMDSPRACHIGER FILM

Die Frau im Nebel"

BESTER DOKUMENTARFILM

All The Beauty and The Bloodshed"

ENTTÄUSCHENDSTER FILM

Don't Worry Darling"