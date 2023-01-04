"Everything Everywhere All At Once" überzeugt Filmkritiker in North Carolina

Mit neun Auszeichnungen war "Everything Everywhere All At Once" der große Gewinner bei den North Carolina Film Critics Awards und stellte damit einen Rekord auf.

Mit neun Auszeichnungen, darunter als bester Film, für die beste Regie (Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert), die beste Hauptdarstellerin (Michelle Yeoh) und das beste Originaldrehbuch (Kwan, Scheinert) war Everything Everywhere All At Once" der große Abräumen bei den North Carolina Film Critics Awards, die zum insgesamt elften Mal vergeben wurden. Damit stellte das Actionabenteuer einen neuen Rekord auf; bisher hatten The Power of the Dog" und 12 Years a Slave" mit jeweils sechs Preisen die meisten Auszeichnungen der North Carolina Film Critics Association gewonnen gehabt.

Alle aktuellen Preisträger im Überblick:

BESTER FILM

"Everything Everywhere All At Once"

BESTE REGIE

Dan Kwan und Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

BESTER HAUPTDARSTELLER

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin"

BESTE HAUPTDARSTELLERIN

Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

BESTER NEBENDARSTELLER

Ke Huy-Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

BESTE NEBENDARSTELLERIN

Stephanie Hsu, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

BESTE STIMMLICHE PERFORMANCE

Jenny Slate, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On"

BESTES SCHAUSPIELENSEMBLE

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

BESTES ORIGINALDREHBUCH

Dan Kwan und Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

BESTES ADAPTIERTES DREHBUCH

Sarah Polley, Die Aussprache"

BESTER ANIMATIONSFILM

"Marcel the Shell with Shoes On"

BESTER DOKUMENTARFILM

Fire of Love"

BESTER FREMDSPRACHIGER FILM

RRR"

BESTE KAMERA

Hoyte van Hoytema, Nope"

BESTER SCHNITT

Paul Rogers, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

BESTES KOSTÜM

Ruth E Carter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

BESTE AUSSTATTUNG

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

BESTES HAIRSTYLING/MAKE-UP

"Elvis"

BESTE MUSIK

Michael Giacchino, The Batman"

BESTER SONG

"Naatu Naatu" ("RRR")

BESTES SOUNDDESIGN

"Nope"

BESTE SPECIAL EFFECTS

Avatar: The Way of Water"

BESTE STUNT-KOORDINATION

Nick Powell, "RRR"

BESTES REGIEDEBÜT

Charlotte Wells, Aftersun"

BESTER NACHWUCHSDARSTELLER

Austin Butler, "Elvis"

LEBENSWERK: KOMPONIST

John Williams

KEN HANKE MEMORIAL TAR HEEL AWARD

Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway", Bullet Train")