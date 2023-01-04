"Everything Everywhere All At Once" überzeugt Filmkritiker in North Carolina
Mit neun Auszeichnungen war "Everything Everywhere All At Once" der große Gewinner bei den North Carolina Film Critics Awards und stellte damit einen Rekord auf.
Mit neun Auszeichnungen, darunter als bester Film, für die beste Regie (Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert), die beste Hauptdarstellerin (Michelle Yeoh) und das beste Originaldrehbuch (Kwan, Scheinert) war Everything Everywhere All At Once" der große Abräumen bei den North Carolina Film Critics Awards, die zum insgesamt elften Mal vergeben wurden. Damit stellte das Actionabenteuer einen neuen Rekord auf; bisher hatten The Power of the Dog" und 12 Years a Slave" mit jeweils sechs Preisen die meisten Auszeichnungen der North Carolina Film Critics Association gewonnen gehabt.
Alle aktuellen Preisträger im Überblick:
BESTER FILM
"Everything Everywhere All At Once"
BESTE REGIE
Dan Kwan und Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
BESTER HAUPTDARSTELLER
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin"
BESTE HAUPTDARSTELLERIN
Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
BESTER NEBENDARSTELLER
Ke Huy-Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
BESTE NEBENDARSTELLERIN
Stephanie Hsu, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
BESTE STIMMLICHE PERFORMANCE
Jenny Slate, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On"
BESTES SCHAUSPIELENSEMBLE
"Everything Everywhere All at Once"
BESTES ORIGINALDREHBUCH
Dan Kwan und Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
BESTES ADAPTIERTES DREHBUCH
BESTER ANIMATIONSFILM
"Marcel the Shell with Shoes On"
BESTER DOKUMENTARFILM
BESTER FREMDSPRACHIGER FILM
BESTE KAMERA
BESTER SCHNITT
Paul Rogers, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
BESTES KOSTÜM
Ruth E Carter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
BESTE AUSSTATTUNG
"Everything Everywhere All at Once"
BESTES HAIRSTYLING/MAKE-UP
"Elvis"
BESTE MUSIK
Michael Giacchino, The Batman"
BESTER SONG
"Naatu Naatu" ("RRR")
BESTES SOUNDDESIGN
"Nope"
BESTE SPECIAL EFFECTS
BESTE STUNT-KOORDINATION
Nick Powell, "RRR"
BESTES REGIEDEBÜT
BESTER NACHWUCHSDARSTELLER
Austin Butler, "Elvis"
LEBENSWERK: KOMPONIST
KEN HANKE MEMORIAL TAR HEEL AWARD