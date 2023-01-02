"Im Westen nichts Neues" für Columbus Film Critics Awards nominiert

Am 5. Januar kürt die Columbus Film Critics Association zum 21. Mal ihre Jahresbesten. In der Kategorie "Bester fremdsprachiger Film" ist auch Edward Bergers Neuverfilmung des Remarque-Klassikers nominiert.

Edward Bergers Im Westen nichts Neues" geht in der Kategorie "Bester nicht-englischsprachiger Film" ins Rennen um den Columbus Film Critics Award. Die Remarque-Neuverfilmung konkurriert mit Park Chan-wooks Die Frau im Nebel", S S Rajamoulis RRR" und Alice Diops Saint Omer".

Die meisten Nominierungen für die Columbus Film Critics Awards, die am 5. Januar zum 21. Mal vergeben werden, hat The Banshees of Inisherin" (zwölf) bekommen, gefolgt von Everything Everywhere All At Once" (zehn), "Die Fabelmans" (neun) und Tár" (sieben).

Die Nominierungen im Überblick:

BESTER FILM:

Aftersun"

Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"Glass Onion"

Guillermo del Toros Pinocchio"

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On"

Nope"

"Tár"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Die Fabelmans"

The Menu"

Die Aussprache"

BESTE REGIE

Todd Field, "Tár"

Daniel Kwan und Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Sarah Polley, "Die Aussprache"

Steven Spielberg, "Die Fabelmans"

BESTE HAUPTROLLE

Cate Blanchett, "Tár"

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light"

Danielle Deadwyler, Till - Kampf um die Wahrheit"

Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Ralph Fiennes, "The Menu"

Brendan Fraser, The Whale"

Mia Goth, Pearl"

Paul Mescal, "Aftersun"

Margot Robbie, "Babylon"

Michelle Williams, "Die Fabelmans"

Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

BESTE NEBENROLLE

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Paul Dano, "Die Fabelmans"

Dolly De Leon, !Triangle of Sadness"

Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Barry Keoghan, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Janelle Monáe, "Glass Onion"

Keke Palmer, "Nope"

Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

BESTES ORGINALDREHBUCH

Todd Field, "Tár"

Daniel Kwan und Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Jordan Peele, "Nope"

Seth Reiss und Will Tracy, "The Menu"

Steven Spielberg und Tony Kushner, "Die Fabelmans"

BESTES ADAPTIERTES DREHBUCH

Guillermo del Toro und Patrick McHale, "Guillermo del Toros Pinocchio"

Dean Fleischer-Camp, Jenny Slate und Nick Paley, "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On"

Samuel D. Hunter, "The Whale"

Rian Johnson, "Glass Onion"

Rebecca Lenkiewicz, "She Said"

Sarah Polley, "Die Aussprache"

BESTES ENSEMBLE

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"Die Fabelmans"

"Glass Onion"

"Die Aussprache"

SCHAUPIELER DES JAHRES

Hong Chau - "The Menu" und "The Whale"

Jamie Lee Curtis - "Everything Everywhere All at Once" und "Halloween Ends"

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin, "The Batman" und "Thirteen Lives"

Mia Goth - "Pearl" und "X"

Tilda Swinton - "The Eternal Daughter", "Guillermo del Toros Pinocchio" und "Three Thousand Years of Longing"

Anya Taylor-Joy - "Amsterdam", "The Menu" und "The Northman"

BESTER NACHWUCHS-FILMMITWIRKENDER

Austin Butler, "Elvis"

Hong Chau, "The Menu" und "The Whale"

Zach Cregger, "Barbarian"

Gabriel LaBelle, "Die Fabelmans"

Charlotte Wells, "Aftersun"

BESTE KAMERA

Russell Carpenter, "Avatar: The Way of Water"

Ben Davis, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Claudio Miranda, "Top Gun: Maverick"

Linus Sandgren, "Babylon"

Hoyte van Hoytema, "Nope"

BESTER SCHNITT

Sarah Broshar und Michael Kahn, "Die Fabelmans"

Bob Ducsay, "Glass Onion"

Eddie Hamilton, "Top Gun: Maverick"

A, "RRR"

Paul Rogers, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

BESTE MUSIK

Michael Abels, "Nope"

Carter Burwell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Alexandre Desplat, "Guillermo del Toros Pinocchio"

Justin Hurwitz, "Babylon"

Trent Reznor und Atticus Ross, "Bones and All"

John Williams, "Die Fabelmans"

BESTER ANIMATIONSFILM

"Guillermo del Toros Pinocchio"

"Mad God"

"Marcel the Shell with Shoes On"

"Der gestiefelte Kater: Der letzte Wunsch"

"Rot"

BESTER DOKUMENTARFILM

"All the Beauty and the Bloodshed"

"Fire of Love"

"Good Night Oppy"

"Moonage Daydream"

"Navalny"

"Sr."

BESTER NICHT-ENGLISCHSPRACHIGER FILM

"Im Westen nichts Neues"

"Die Frau im Nebel"

"RRR"

"Saint Omer"

BESTE KOMÖDIE

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"Glass Onion"

"The Menu"

"Triangle of Sadness"

"Massive Talent"

BEST OVERLOOKED FILM

"After Yang"

"Confess, Fletch"

"God's Country"

"Men"

"Massive Talent"