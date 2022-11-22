International Emmys: "LOL" ohne Preis; Isabelle Siebs "Vigil" prämiert

Das nominierte deutsche Comedy-Format "LOL: Last One Laughing" von Constantin Entertainment ist in New York bei der Verleihung der International Emmys nicht prämiert worden. Stattdessen ging der Preis für Best Non-Scripted Entertainment an das australische Format "Love on the Spectrum".

Im Fiktionalen triumphierten die Briten: Best Drama Series wurde die U-Boot-Serie "Vigil", bei der die unter anderem die Deutsche Isabelle Sieb (B:F-Interview) Regie führte und die bei uns Premiere auf Arte feierte. Als Best Comedy Series wurde das Netflix-Format "Sex Education" ausgezeichnet. Bester TV-Film wurde "Help". Sieben der 15 Preise ging nach Großbritannien. Als beste Telenovela wurde das koreanische Kostümdrama "The King's Affection" prämiert.

Die Gewinnerinnen und Gewinner im Überblick:

- Arts Programming

Freddie Mercury: The Final Act

Rogan Productions

United Kingdom

The HIV / AIDS story told through Freddie Mercury's final years. Featuring exclusive interviews with Brian May, Roger Taylor, Freddie's sister Kashmira, and many rock legends. Our story shows that the darkest corners of shame can be banished with honesty, friendship, and of course, rock and roll.

- Best Performance by an Actor

Dougray Scott in Irvine Welsh's Crime

Buccaneer / Off Grid Film & TV

United Kingdom

Crime follows the pursuit of serial killer 'Mr. Confectioner' by Ray Lennox, a detective engaged in a battle with his demons. Lennox's problems are rooted in family dysfunction and childhood trauma.

- Best Performance by an Actress

Lou de Laâge in Le Bal Des Folles

Légende Films / Amazon Studios

France

Eugenie hears and sees the dead. When her family discovers her secret at the end of the 19th century, she is taken by her father and brother to the neurological clinic at La Pitié Salpêtrière with no possibility of escaping her fate.

- Comedy

Sex Education - Season 3

Netflix / Eleven Film

United Kingdom

Insecure Otis has all the answers when it comes to sex advice, thanks to his therapist mom.

- Documentary

Enfants de Daech, les damnés de la guerre

Cinétévé

France

In Post-ISIS Iraq, thousands of "children of ISIS" are living in disastrous sanitary and humanitarian conditions. They have no access to medical care, food assistance, nor, above all, education. This investigation offers a voice to those minors. How can they find a place in society?

- Drama Series

Vigil

World Productions

United Kingdom

The mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler and a death onboard a Trident nuclear submarine bring the police into conflict with the Navy and British security services.

- Kids: Animation

Shaun the Sheep: Flight Before Christmas

Aardman / BBC / Netflix

United Kingdom

When Shaun's hunt for a bigger stocking hits a snag, the whole farm sets out on a wild holiday adventure - complete with a sleigh!

- Kids: Factual & Entertainment

My Better World

Fundi Films / MAAN Creative / Impact(ed) International

South Africa

My Better World is an animated series following the adventures of six teens as they navigate school, family and friendship. Join them on their journey and meet real-life game-changers making waves in their community.

- Kids: Live-Action

KABAM!

Ijswater Films / KRO-NCRV

Netherlands

KABAM! is all about common childhood fears. Everyone gets scared sometimes. This preschool drama series shows in a light-hearted way that there's a solution to anything. Just use a little imagination, that's the way to do it!

- Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program

Buscando a Frida

Telemundo Global Studios / Argos

United States of America

Frida Pons' parents begin a search for their lost daughter. Her cousins, who last saw her at a party, have no recollection of her whereabouts. In this frantic search, even her closest relatives are considered suspects until proven innocent.

- Non-Scripted Entertainment

Love on the Spectrum - Season 2

Northern Pictures

Australia

Love on the Spectrum follows young adults on the autism spectrum as they explore the unpredictable world of love, dating and relationships. This series celebrates diversity and difference, and teaches us lessons of love and acceptance.

- Short-Form Series

Rurangi

Autonomouse

New Zealand

After skipping town a decade ago, transgender activist Caz Davis returns to the remote and politically divided dairy community of R?rangi, hoping to reconnect with his estranged father, who hasn't heard from him since before Caz's transition.

- Sports Documentary

Queen Of Speed

Drum Studios

United Kingdom

Queen of Speed tells the story of Michèle Mouton's battle to rise to the top of the male-dominated world of rallying in the 70s and 80s, earning her nickname as 'The Queen of Speed' and making history.

- Telenovela

Yeonmo

KBS / Arc Media / Monster Union / Netflix

South Korea

What if there was a King who was a woman but must pretend to be a man? What if, then, a man fell in love with this 'King' without knowing their true identity? A romantic yet tragic story of two young persons enwrapped in the royal court politics.

- TV Movie / Mini-Series

Help

The Forge Entertainment / One Shoe Films

United Kingdom

A young care home worker forms an unlikely bond with a resident living with young onset dementia. But when the Covid-19 pandemic hits, her character and their relationship are put to the test under horrifying circumstances.